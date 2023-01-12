What to know if you’re attending the Spurs 50th-anniversary game at the Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – If you are planning to head to the Spurs’ 50th-anniversary game on Friday, there are some things you should know before attending the momentous game.

The San Antonio Spurs will face the Golden State Warriors at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, at the Alamodome at 100 Montana St.

More than 65,000 people are anticipated to attend the “Back Home in the Dome” event and it’s expected to break the NBA single-game attendance record.

Schedule for Spurs 50th anniversary game

The parking lots open at 11:30 a.m. and the doors open at 4:30 p.m. for the game that tips off at 6:30 p.m.

The evening will include limited-edition merchandise, pregame and postgame parties in the H-E-B Plaza, a halftime performance by the ‘90s rap duo “Tag Team,” and a pregame light show.

The postgame party will include fireworks.

Schedule:

11:30 a.m.: Parking lots open

2:30 p.m.: VIA Park & Ride services begin from Crossroads and AT&T Center

3 p.m.: Free downtown parking begins at City Tower and St. Mary’s garages

4 p.m.: Pre-game fan fiesta opens at the H-E-B Plaza

4:30 p.m.: Doors open

6:30 p.m.: Game tip-off

9 p.m.: Post-game fiesta and fireworks at the H-E-B Plaza

What to bring to Alamodome, leave at home

The Alamodome’s Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for the Spurs’ 50th-anniversary game.

Here are the rules regarding permitted bags, provided directly from the Alamodome website:

Small bags and/or clutches - 5.5″ x 8.5″ or smaller

Clear Bags – (Plastic, vinyl, or PVC) 12″ x 6″ x 12″

1-Gallon Clear Freezer Bag – (Ziploc bag or similar) 12″ x 12″ or smaller

Medically Necessary Bags – required for medical equipment and accommodations, such as chilled medication, oxygen, lactation pump, etc. (Medication, such as pill bottles, epi-pens, inhalers, etc. that do not require a bag larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″ should be brought in a bag that meets the above specifications.)

Diaper Bags – bag must be paired with a guardian and child, upon entry, and contain diaper-changing related items, such as diapers, wipes, etc. Diaper bags are not subject to the 12″ x 6″ x 12″ sizing.

. (Alamodome)

Backpacks, camera cases, mesh bags, purses, seat cushions, clear backpacks, tinted plastic bags, over-sized totes, binocular cases, printed pattern plastic bags and folding chair bags are not allowed inside the Alamodome.

The Alamodome reserves the right to prohibit any item deemed dangerous or unsuitable by Alamodome Security.

There are also certain items that are prohibited.

The following list of items is prohibited and was provided directly from the Alamodome website.

Alcohol

Animals (except service animals to aid guests with disabilities)

Ballons (helium, air filled or deflated)

Bottles, cans, and beverage containers of any kind*

Cameras with detachable lenses or lenses longer than 3″ when extended

Chairs, stools or other seating devices

Chains (metal)

Costumes (dangerous in nature) including nunchucks, pitchforks, sling blades, axes, swords, whips, nooses, etc.)

Electronic Cigarettes

Firearms

Flasks

Inflatable objects (including footballs)

Knives or Multi Tools (pocketknives, switchblades, lock-blades, throwing stars, scissors)

Large Purses or Backpacks

Large Hats or Signs

Laser Pointers or Laser Pens

Mace (pepper or tear gas)

Noisemakers

Outside food or beverage*

Poles, sticks or rods of any kind

Posters and Signs

Sealed packages of any kind

Swords (Plastic, Metal)

Tripods, monopods and selfie sticks

Video Cameras/Recording Device (including GoPro devices)

*Exceptions will be made for those with medical requirements and/or special needs.

Tickets

After selling more than 64,000 tickets — a number that would already break the NBA attendance record — the San Antonio Spurs released some additional tickets Thursday for the game.

To find tickets visit Spurs.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Traffic

Due to the high amount of traffic, people are encouraged to arrive early.

VIA has announced plans to help fans get to and from the game with its park-and-ride service.

VIA Park & Ride services will be provided to and from the following locations:

AT&T Center at 1 AT&T Center Pkwy.

Crossroads at 151 Crossroads Blvd.

Guests can begin boarding at 2:30 p.m. Park-and-ride service is $1.30 each way with discounted prices for children, seniors, students, and active-duty military.

Parking

Parking at the dome will be by permit only and is sold out.

The city is offering free parking for game ticketholders at the following lots between 3-6 p.m.

City Tower garage at 117 W. Commerce St. Enter from Main or Flores streets

St. Mary’s garage at 205 E. Travis St.

You could also try other private lots near the Alamodome, which vary in price or choose from other downtown parking locations, but remember there might be some walking involved.

. (Alamodome)

