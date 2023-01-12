Spurs release more tickets for 50th anniversary celebration game at Alamodome

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have released more tickets for the record-setting 50th Anniversary game at the Alamodome on Friday.

The organization on Thursday said a limited number of tickets for standing-room only, single seats or seats with limited views are available for purchase.

Visit Spurs.com and Ticketmaster.com to check out available seats.

Friday night’s game between the Spurs and Golden State Warriors has sold 64,387 tickets as of Thursday morning.

“The Alamodome was originally configured to accommodate 65,000 fans and it was adjusted due to the high demand for this historic event,” the organization said in the news release.

The game will honor the 50th anniversary of the San Antonio Spurs and feature limited-edition merchandise, pregame and postgame parties in the H-E-B Plaza, a halftime performance by ‘90s rap duo “Tag Team,” and a pre-game light show.

The post-game party will include fireworks.

Due to the high amount of traffic, people are encouraged to arrive early.

The parking lots open at 11:30 a.m. and the doors open at 4:30 p.m. The game tipoff is 6:30 p.m.

