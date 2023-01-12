How to get to the Alamodome for the Spurs game - free parking, bus options and road closures to avoid

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Spurs fans are expected to pack downtown for this Friday’s record-setting game at the Alamodome.

It’ll be a time to reminisce on the 50-year history of the Spurs, their five championships, and their time at HemisFair Arena, the Alamodome and the AT&T Center.

But this isn’t the same downtown San Antonio from 1973, or even from a decade ago — the boom in development has caused a bevy of road closures in the area.

So if you’re one of about 65,000 fans expected at the game, here are some road closures and traffic solutions to help you navigate downtown San Antonio on Friday night.

Road closures:

There are more than 10 public projects taking place in downtown right now that are causing road closures.

The construction is affecting portions of the following streets:

Guadalupe Street

Alamo Street

Cevallos/Laredo Street

Main Avenue

Commerce Street

Cesar Chavez Boulevard

Nueva Street

Houston Street

Flores Street

If you’re thinking about avoiding Interstate 37 and cutting across downtown via Interstate 35 and Cesar Chavez Boulevard, be aware of detours at Santa Rosa Avenue.

Also, if you’re planning on parking west of Interstate 37 and walking through Hemisfair to get to the Alamodome, keep in mind that the park is under construction so some sidewalks are closed.

Here is the city’s list of this week’s road closures downtown:

Free parking:

Permit parking at the Alamodome is sold out, but the city is offering free parking for game ticketholders at the following lots between 3-6 p.m.

City Tower garage at 117 W. Commerce St. Enter from Main or Flores streets

St. Mary’s garage at 205 E. Travis St.

The parking is first come, first served.

Here’s a map of city-owned and operated parking garages. Parking fees vary by location.

City of San Antonio parking garages. (City of San Antonio)

For information on public parking, click here.

VIA Park and Ride:

VIA Park & Ride services will be provided to and from the following locations:

AT&T Center at 1 AT&T Center Pkwy.

Crossroads at 151 Crossroads Blvd.

The service to the Alamodome will be available from 2:30-6:30 p.m., which is the game tipoff. The service from the Alamodome will resume an hour after the post-game fireworks display.

The cost for the service is $1.30 each way but parking at each location is free. Students, military members, children and seniors can receive discounts.

People can pay by cash or card at the Park & Ride location, or they can use their VIA passes. They can also pre-purchase their tickets on the goMobile+ app.

