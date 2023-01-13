Vintage photos show San Antonio Spurs through the years at the Alamodome

The year 2023 marks a special anniversary for San Antonio and Spurs fans, specifically.
Fifty years ago this year, the Spurs debuted in the Alamo City after the franchise moved here from Dallas, where they were the Chaparrals.
The team — which was in the American Basketball Association until it merged with the rival National Basketball Association in 1976 — first made its home in the Hemisfair Arena.
The Spurs played there for 20 years until it moved in across Interstate 37 to the newly built Alamodome.
There, the Spurs gained Gregg Popovich as its head coach and won its first national championship with the legendary David Robinson, Tim Duncan, Avery Johnson, Sean Elliott and Steve Kerr.
They played in the Alamodome from 1993 through 2002 before moving into the AT&T Center and winning four more NBA titles.
Now, the beloved Silver and Black are returning to the Alamodome for a special night.
On Friday, the Spurs will take on the Golden State Warriors for the 50th-anniversary celebration game. (The first-ever game at the Alamodome was against the Warriors on Nov. 5, 1993.)
To commemorate the anniversary, the San Antonio Spurs franchise has released vintage photos of the team and its fans back when the Alamodome was home base.
See the images below for a glimpse into Spurs’ history at the Alamodome.
