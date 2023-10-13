Happy Space: Tiny homes take over this Northeast side neighborhood

Take a tour inside one of the newest neighborhoods in Northeast Bexar County that’s all about tiny homes. This new neighborhood is offering an alternative to apartment living with their various floor plans that make for efficient living.

This newest neighborhood near Converse is embracing low maintenance living. The houses start around $160,000.

“You make the space what you want it to be,” Rhonda Ober, new home consultant for Lennar.

Ober says many new home buyers are getting creative with these smaller floorplans and she’s “loving it.”

