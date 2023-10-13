90º
Join Insider for Free

SA Live

Happy Space: Tiny homes take over this Northeast side neighborhood

Lennar at Elm Trails offers low maintenance homes on small lots

Jennifer Struski, SA Live Multimedia Journalist

Tags: SA Live, Happy Space, Happy Space KSAT

Take a tour inside one of the newest neighborhoods in Northeast Bexar County that’s all about tiny homes. This new neighborhood is offering an alternative to apartment living with their various floor plans that make for efficient living.

This newest neighborhood near Converse is embracing low maintenance living. The houses start around $160,000.

“You make the space what you want it to be,” Rhonda Ober, new home consultant for Lennar.

Ober says many new home buyers are getting creative with these smaller floorplans and she’s “loving it.”

Click here for more on Lennar at Elm Trails.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jennifer Tobias-Struski loves her hometown of San Antonio, and is proud to celebrate it every day working on SA Live. The Emmy-Award winning producer hosts the Mom-Day series, featuring fun, family-themed segments from crafting to fashion hacks every Monday.

email