Recipes: Marinated shrimp + spiked tea

SAN ANTONIO – Marinated Shrimp

Ingredients:

• 2 pounds shrimp

• Zatarain’s shrimp boil

• 1/2 cup canola oil

• 7 garlic cloves

• 2 white onions

• 1/2 cup water

• 1/2 cup white wine vinegar

• 1/2 tsp oregano

• 1/2 tsp thyme

• 2 bay leaves

• 10 peppercorns

• 1 can pickled jalapeños

Directions:

Cook the shrimp according to the Zatarain’s shrimp package instructions. Once the shrimp are cool enough to handle, peel and set aside.

In a medium saute pan, heat the oil and garlic cloves over medium heat, stirring frequently. Once the garlic cloves turn to a golden color and have flavored the oil, remove them. Add the sliced onions and cook until translucent, 7 to 10 minutes. Remove the onions, letting the oil drain back into the pan, and set aside. Let the oil cool for about 5 to 10 minutes. Once oil has cooled down, add the water, vinegar. oregano, thyme, bay leaves, and peppercorns and bring to a boil. Boil for 5 minutes.

Arrange the cooked onions, peeled shrmip, and entire can of pickled jalapeños (including the juice) in a rectangular 9 x 13-inch Pyrex dish. Add the oil and herd mixture. Cover and refrigerate overnight to let the flavors develop. Serve cold.

Spiked Tea (KSAT-12)

Spiked Tea

Ingredients:

• 10 cups water

• 3 cups %100 pure cranberry juice

• 1/4 lemon juice

• 1 cup superfine sugar

• 3 (4-inch) cinnamon sticks, plus some for garnish

• 1 tsp cloves

• 4 family size tea bags

• 1 cup freshly squeezed orange juice (strained)

• 1 oz. rum per cocktail

• simple syrup

• lemon wedges for garnish

• mint leaves for garnish

Directions:

Place the first six ingredients in a pot over medium heat and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and let simmer for 10 minutes. Turn off the heat and add the tea bags. Cover and let steep for 10 minutes. Remove tea bags and strain into a large pitcher. Add the orange juice and let cool completely. Once ready to serve, add ice in a glass, add one ounce of spiced rum per glass, and fill to the top with the spiced tea. If yo like a sweeter cocktail, you can add simple syrup to taste. Garnish with a lemon wedge, mint leaves, and a cinnamon stick.