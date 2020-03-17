20 websites to help keep kids busy (and smart!)
Coronavirus quarantine guidelines have many people stuck inside but learning is still easy
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio-area school districts are closed this week in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has left a lot of parents and caregivers home with kids who need something to do.
If you’re one of the millions of Americans stuck at home this week you might find a list of free, educational websites helpful to help keep children occupied while keeping their brains stimulated.
Check out the list of resources for at-home fun and learning:
ABC Mouse - More than 9,000 online activities for children aged 2 to 8 years old
ABCya - Learning games
Boom Learning - Free accounts available for students impacted by COVID-19
Brain Pop - Activities for everything from science to social studies
Dreamscape - Reading games for students in grades 2 through 8
Fun Brain - Games, videos and books for students Pre-K through 8th grade
Go Noodle - Get your body moving with physical wellness games
Highlights Kids - Activities, jokes and games for kids
Kids Discover - Nonfiction reading for kids ages 6 to 14.
Learning A-Z - Literacy and science education resources
National Geographic for Kids - Explore the wild world of animals
PBS Learning Media - Brings the world to you
Phonics Hero - Geared towards improving children’s reading and spelling
Scholastic Learn at Home - 20 days worth of activities for kids
Starfall - Great for students Pre-K through 3rd grade
Storyline Online - Read books online
Switcheroo Zoo - Interactive animal games
Time for Kids - Learning resource for students in Kindergarten through 6th grade
Vooks - Storybooks brought to life (get one month free)
Wonderopolis - Explore the science of learning and how things are made
