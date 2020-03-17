20 websites to help keep kids busy (and smart!)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio-area school districts are closed this week in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which has left a lot of parents and caregivers home with kids who need something to do.

If you’re one of the millions of Americans stuck at home this week you might find a list of free, educational websites helpful to help keep children occupied while keeping their brains stimulated.

Check out the list of resources for at-home fun and learning:

ABC Mouse - More than 9,000 online activities for children aged 2 to 8 years old

ABCya - Learning games

Boom Learning - Free accounts available for students impacted by COVID-19

Brain Pop - Activities for everything from science to social studies

Dreamscape - Reading games for students in grades 2 through 8

Fun Brain - Games, videos and books for students Pre-K through 8th grade

Go Noodle - Get your body moving with physical wellness games

Highlights Kids - Activities, jokes and games for kids

Kids Discover - Nonfiction reading for kids ages 6 to 14.

Learning A-Z - Literacy and science education resources

National Geographic for Kids - Explore the wild world of animals

PBS Learning Media - Brings the world to you

Phonics Hero - Geared towards improving children’s reading and spelling

Scholastic Learn at Home - 20 days worth of activities for kids

Starfall - Great for students Pre-K through 3rd grade

Storyline Online - Read books online

Switcheroo Zoo - Interactive animal games

Time for Kids - Learning resource for students in Kindergarten through 6th grade

Vooks - Storybooks brought to life (get one month free)

Wonderopolis - Explore the science of learning and how things are made

