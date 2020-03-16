San Antonio malls, retailers change hours to slow spread of coronavirus
Some retailers have closed
SAN ANTONIO – Many retailers in San Antonio and some of the malls have announced changes in operating hours in an effort to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Some stores have even announced temporary closures.
*These lists will be updated daily.
Local Malls:
- La Cantera Mall will be open 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m on Sundays.
- North Star Mall will be open 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m on Sundays.
Stores and Retailers:
- Anthropologie will be closed at least through March 28.
- Abercrombie & Fitch will be closed until March 28.
- Apple stores will be closed until at least March 27.
- Athletica is operating on reduced hours.
- Banana Republic is operating on reduced hours.
- Gap is operating on reduced hours.
- H-E-B will be open from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. daily.
- Hollister is temporarily closed.
- Lululemon is closed through March 27.
- Lush is closed through March 29.
- Old Navy operating on reduced hours.
- Nike will close all stores through March 27.
- REI is closed through March 27.
- Trader Joe’s will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice.
- Under Armour is closed through March 28.
- Walmart will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.
KSAT CORONAVIRUS CONTINUING COVERAGE:
- USAA employee in San Antonio tests positive for coronavirus, company official says
- San Antonio officials investigating third travel-related case of COVID-19
- H-E-B stores offer free, next-day curbside ordering to promote social distancing for COVID-19
- San Antonio school districts providing free, curbside meal service for students during closure
- These events have been canceled, postponed, modified around San Antonio area over coronavirus
- Track live coronavirus updates with real-time map of confirmed cases, deaths
- The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment
- SAQ: Your questions answered about the coronavirus
- Texas Gov. Abbott declares statewide emergency over coronavirus pandemic
- What we know: San Antonio tourism hotspots impacted by the coronavirus
Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.