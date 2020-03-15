Nike temporarily closing stores around the world amid coronavirus outbreak

Nike stores are temporarily closing its doors all around the world in an effort to limit COVID-19 exposure, according to the Nike website.

The company made the announcement Sunday, saying the closures will go into effect beginning Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27.

Nike stores in the U.S., Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand will be included in the temporary closure.

Customers will still be able to make purchases online at Nike.com or on the Nike apps, the company says.

Nike is also taking other precautionary measures to combat the spreading of the coronavirus, including giving employees the option to work from home, adjusting work schedules as needed, allowing social distancing, and more, according to the company’s website.

The full statement can be read below:

"The well-being of our teammates and consumers is our top priority so we have decided to close our stores in multiple countries around the world including in the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Australia and New Zealand to limit the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). These closures will go into effect from Monday, March 16 through Friday, March 27. Customers can continue to shop on Nike.com and on our Nike apps.

We are taking additional steps in other Nike-managed facilities, including the option to work from home, staggered work schedules, social distancing and additional safety and cleaning steps to help protect and support our teammates.

Our Nike-owned stores in South Korea, Japan, most of China and in many other countries are currently open and will continue their normal operations."

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

