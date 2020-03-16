USAA employee in San Antonio tests positive for coronavirus, company official says

SAN ANTONIO – A USAA employee in San Antonio has tested positive for coronavirus, USAA spokesman Matt Hartwig confirmed to KSAT 12 News on Sunday.

The infected employee has not been on the USAA campus since March 6 and is being treated outside of Texas, Hartwig said.

The employee's manager notified a few employees who the infected employee has close contact with and those employees were told to work from home, Hartwig said.

"Athough none (of the employees) have presented symptoms, they will remain under self-quarantine until March 21. Our immediate concern is with our affected employee and their family, and we are currently assisting them," Hartwig said in a statement to KSAT.

USAA has taken steps to keep its employees safe from the virus, including cleaning of all touch surfaces on the campus, social distancing and having more employees work from home, Hartwig said.

USAA sent employees a letter about the infected employee, Hartwig said.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

