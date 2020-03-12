Here’s how San Antonio schools are responding to coronavirus

SAN ANTONIO – Many San Antonio area-colleges and universities are postponing or canceling classes due to the new coronavirus.

KSAT reached out to local school districts to determine what their plans are concerning closures related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Colleges and universities that have canceled classes due to coronavirus

Private and charter schools make individual decisions by campus.

Here is the announcement sent to KSAT from private and charter schools:

Saint Mary’s Hall

As you well know, many colleges and universities are closing their campuses due to COVID-19. Today, Saint Mary’s Hall officially made the decision to close the campus as a precautionary measure from March 16-April 3. It is important to understand that no student, faculty, or staff member has reported direct exposure to COVID-19. We want to operate from an abundance of caution, to ensure the health and safety of our SMH community. Specifically, all classes March 16-20 are canceled, extending Spring Break by a week and distance Learning Plans will be initiated March 23-April 3. At the end of the three-week extended school closure (March 16-April 3), Saint Mary’s Hall will assess the situation and a return to normal school operations on campus.

Saint Mary’s Hall has created a COVID-19 section on the SMH web site at www.smhall.org/coronavirus. This web page will include community updates, up-to-date information, as well as links to helpful resources.

Montessori School of San Antonio

Blending information from medical experts, health officials, and peer institutions, MSSA has determined that the best course of action for the safety of our community is to close school from March 16 through April 3. Next week will be considered an extended holiday for students. For the following two weeks, the school will do its best to provide meaningful distance learning opportunities coordinated through our teachers. During that time, we will closely monitor the situation, remaining hopeful for news that would permit a speedy return to normalcy.

Here are the responses KSAT received from public information officers in their respective districts:

Alamo Heights Independent School District

The following is part of a message that was sent to parents and families in the district:

I want to assure you that our leadership team continues to diligently monitor updates around the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) news. We are working with local and state agencies as well as relying on the CDC to help us proactively plan for the health and wellness of our students and staff. Throughout all of this, we are committed to focusing on the facts in our city to make the best decisions for all.

At this point, we do not have any plans to close our schools. We will continue to actively monitor developments and communicate with our AHISD families and staff. When students return on Monday, we will continue to teach about proactive steps to prevent the spread of illness and ways students can stay healthy. Additionally, as communicated previously, we’ve taken additional measures during spring break to disinfect and sanitize our buildings to welcome our students and staff back on Monday.

East Central Independent School District

East Central ISD is aware of the area university extensions to their spring breaks. At this time, we are planning for school to resume on Monday, March 16. We will continue our proactive cleaning measures and monitor the coronavirus through our local health agencies. Parents are informed through all of the district’s communication methods such as website, social media, and ParentLink. ECISD also has a webpage dedicated to health updates at www.ecisd.net/health.

Edgewood Independent School District

As previously scheduled, staff will return on March 16 and students will return on March 17. More information can be found on the district’s website.

North East Independent School District

Classes are scheduled to resume on March 16. The district said it will update its website and Facebook page with any developments. Updates on the coronavirus can be found here.

Northside Independent School District

NISD is aware of the recent announcement affecting some college and university students in San Antonio. At this time, our plan is to resume classes for our students and staff on Monday, March 16. However, we continue to monitor the coronavirus situation closely and will follow the guidance of local health authorities. If there is any change, we will provide the necessary directives.

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD is aware that some area colleges and universities plan to extend their breaks. At this time, SCUC ISD plans on resuming classes on Monday, March 16th. District staff continues to monitor the coronavirus situation closely, receiving updates from the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) and local health authorities. If there are any changes, we will communicate with our families and community through our regular communication channels.

Somerset Independent School District

Somerset ISD is aware of the recent announcements from colleges and universities in San Antonio extending Spring Break and moving to online classes. At this time, the plan at Somerset ISD is to resume classes as scheduled on Monday, March 16 for all students and staff.

ZECLAS students are expected to return to class on Monday, March 16 even though Palo Alto College has extended Spring Break. We are preparing classrooms on campus where our students can utilize their one-to-one technologies to ensure there is no interruption in our students’ learning.

We will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation and we will also continue to follow the recommendations of the Bexar Metropolitan Health District. We will provide any updates if the situation changes.

