Local officials discussing tighter restrictions in San Antonio amid COVID-19 pandemic
Not immediately clear if residents will be ordered to shelter at home
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg have been discussing tightening restrictions on businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is not yet clear if that will also extend to an order for residents to shelter at home.
Nirenberg spokesperson Bruce Davidson told KSAT about the discussions, though there are few details available at this point. More businesses would be closed, but it is unclear what, if any, restrictions on individual movement are being considered, he said.
The official orders could come as soon as Monday, he said.
City Manager Erik Walsh told KSAT that he is in discussions with his counterparts in Austin, Dallas and Fort Worth, while Nirenberg was doing the same, but with the addition of Houston, which has no city manager. The cities are trying to be consistent in their messages to businesses and members of the public, Walsh said.
As of Monday morning, at least 334 people in Texas have tested positive for the virus, and six have died. That includes one death and 45 cases in Bexar County, 10 of which were spread in the community without a known source of exposure.
RELATED: Map: Track COVID-19 cases in Texas, county-by-county updates
On Sunday, Governor Greg Abbott stopped short of issuing a so-called shelter in place order statewide, saying that social distancing measures he implemented last week — closing schools and dine-in eating through April 3 and banning gatherings larger than 10 — have not been in place long enough to know whether the spread of the virus will be slowed enough to maintain adequate hospital operations. Still, Abbott said his restrictions are a baseline for local officials to build on, based on their community’s needs.
RELATED: Explained: What the disaster orders issued by state, local government mean for San Antonio, Bexar County residents
Shortly after, on Sunday night, Dallas County was the first major Texas city to issue a “shelter at home” order to residents, the tightest limits anywhere in Texas so far. Residents are asked to stay at home except for critical business and errands and all businesses deemed non-essential must stop operating.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
This is a developing story and we’ll provide updates as they are available.
