Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to give coronavirus update at noon

Gov. Greg Abbott plans to give an update on Texas’ efforts to combat the new coronavirus Thursday at noon. The news conference will be streamed live in this article.

The government will be joined by Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt, Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dennis Bonnen and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.

On Wednesday, Abbott said that up to 20,000 test kits are expected to arrive, boosting the state’s ability to identify COVID-19 cases.

In San Antonio, officials have now identified 25 COVID-19 cases, according to Metro Health. Eight of those cases are travel-related, four were infected through close contact with those who were previously diagnosed with the virus and the rest remain under investigation. At least 135 tests have been conducted in San Antonio as of Wednesday.

So far, at least three people in Texas have died of COVID-19.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

Abbott also plans on holding a virtual town hall at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The town hall will stream live on KSAT.com.

