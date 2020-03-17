Ask Texas Governor Greg Abbott a question during virtual town hall Thursday
Texans can submit questions through social media videos
Governor Greg Abbott will answer questions from Texans about the statewide response to the coronavirus outbreak during a live virtual town hall meeting Thursday at 7 p.m.
KSAT is a broadcast partner in the event hosted by Nextstar Broadcasting, Inc.
The one-hour town hall will be broadcast on KSAT and will livestream on KSAT.com and on the KSAT apps available on most streaming devices.
Governor Abbott will be joined by top state government officials from the departments of health, infectious diseases, education, and emergency management. The full panel will include:
- Governor Greg Abbott
- Dr. John Hellerstedt, Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner
- Nim Kidd, Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management
- Imelda Garcia, Associate Commissioner of Laboratory and Infectious Disease Services at the Texas Department of State Health Services
- Mike Morath, Texas Education Agency Commissioner
Viewers can submit questions by uploading a short video -- 20-seconds or less -- on social media using the hashtags #AskAbbott and #ksatnews.
