How Taste of the Northside’s high pricetag helps children with disabilities

SAN ANTONIO – Taste of the Northside is known for its elevated and endless food and drink options. It is also known for the sticker shock associated with the event, as tickets start at $300 to attend.

However, organizers say it all goes toward a good cause: the Brighton Center, a nonprofit for children with disabilities and intellectual delays.

Brighton Center CEO Katrina Campbell said it serves around 5,000 children each year.

“The number one thing that would prevent kids from getting their therapeutic needs met is not being able to afford it or having an insurance that maybe doesn’t support it,” Campbell said. “At the Brighton Center, we don’t turn any child away.

“We offer scholarships for anybody whose insurance can’t do it. We offer scholarships for tuition for our preschool,” Campbell continued, “but we couldn’t do that without events like Taste of the Northside.”

While she understands the price exceeds the budget of many people, she’s grateful for those who choose to do so to support the cause.

KSAT spoke with several volunteers at the event. Many have volunteered for 10-15 years, while others said it was their first, but won’t be their last.

“Just a great event for a great cause,” one man said. “It seemed like the right spot to be. Love the crowd. Love the energy.”

While Taste of the Northside is just one day per year, Campbell said the Brighton Center hosts several events for the community year-round to fundraise.

The goal is to provide community events while uplifting the children they support through the Brighton Center.

Read more Fiesta coverage on KSAT: