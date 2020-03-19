25 COVID-19 cases reported in San Antonio, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio officials reported Wednesday night that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Bexar County has gone up to 25.

The city’s new COVID-19 website states 8 of the cases are travel-related, 4 involve people who had close contact with someone already diagnosed with COVID-19 and the source of 13 are under investigation.

The city reported that an additional 111 people have tested negative for COVID-19, as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. In total, Metro Health has processed 135 tests.

Of the positive cases, 24 were tested by Metro Health and one was tested by a private lab, officials said.

“We have seen 111 negative tests and as expected, when we increased access to testing, we diagnosed additional cases of COVID-19, many of which are still under investigation,” said Dr. Colleen Bridger, Assistant City Manager.

The numbers provided do not indicate whether any of the cases were contracted through community spread.

The city plans to update the site each day by noon with new case and tests figures, officials said.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

