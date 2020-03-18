Explained: New declarations of emergency issued in San Antonio and Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – On Wednesday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg issued a new, fourth emergency declaration Wednesday, ordering bars and restaurant dining rooms to close amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurants will be allowed to operate drive-thru, deliver and takeout orders for curbside pickup. Grocery stores, gas stations and other vital businesses will also remain open. Nirenberg said it was a tough decision but that stopping the spread of the respiratory disease known as COVID-19 is paramount.

All restaurants and bars outside of city limits will follow Bexar County’s emergency order, meaning they are still allowed to operate, but with some restrictions including reduced occupancy.

Gatherings larger than 50 people are also still barred, with few exceptions.

The declaration is in effect for seven days and could be extended to 30 days by city council as early as Thursday.

Both declarations are embedded below.

Here’s what we know:

Businesses barred from operating

As part of the declaration, several retail businesses are closed. They include:

Bars

Lounges

Nightclubs

Taverns

Private clubs

Gyms, health studios,

indoor commercial amusement businesses

bowling alleys

bingo parlors

Restaurants and stores that violate the emergency order could pay civil penalties and fines, Nirenberg said.

“To be clear, the measures apply to the types of businesses referenced in this declaration. If they are not mentioned, the measure does not apply. Exemptions are also listed in the order," said Laura Mayes, a city spokesperson in a statement.

Businesses, locations that are exempt

Several places are still allowed to operate under the emergency declaration. They include:

grocery stores

gas stations

San Antonio International Airport

Public or private schools and child care facilities

places of worship

funeral homes

museums (as long as visitors are not within arm’s length for extended periods of time)

waiting spots for mass transit, like bus stops

office spaces

hotels

residential buildings

Read the City of San Antonio’s full declaration below:

Bexar County’s emergency declaration

Earlier Wednesday, the Bexar County Commissioner’s Court also extended its Emergency Health Declaration for 90 days. Unlike the city’s declaration, Bexar County’s is less restrictive on restaurants.

Here are some of the items included in that declaration:

Local restaurants and bars are to follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, to include: Limit the amount of people on their premises at one time to half of the designated seating maximum occupancy and ensure that tables are at least 6 feet apart from each other Disinfect and sanitize commonly touched surface and non-food contact surfaces at least once every hour Not allow parties of more than six (6) people at one table Encourage curbside food-to-go programs or deliveries Adopt and implement a screening policy for food handlers and all employees, and establish protocols for employees exclusion if they develop the following symptoms Fever greater than 100.3 degree F Cough and shortness of breath Make available and visible COVID-19 prevent print materials within the restaurant



Other directives in the emergency declaration:

That Bexar County rental property owners temporarily suspend evictions for at least the next 30 days to prevent renters from being displaced due to the public health emergency

That foreclosure proceedings within Bexar County be temporarily suspended for at least the next 30 days to prevent the displacement of occupants during the public health emergency

That constituents and residents of Bexar County are encouraged to conduct essential business online or via regular mail to avoid visiting any Bexar County facilities unless absolutely necessary

That no temporary health permit for activities that are known to attract more than the established maximum of 50 persons as defined in “Mass Gathering” in 2(a) be approved for at least the next 30 days and would encourage meetings of 10 or less

That courts consider a reduction in the size of the docket and number of cases called to less than 10 defendants or otherwise consider options to reduce the number of individuals present in any courtroom within the Bexar County Justice Center Complex for the health and safety of staff, attorneys and visitors.

Read Bexar County’s full Emergency Health Declaration:

