San Antonio mayor orders bars, restaurant dining rooms to close amid coronavirus pandemic
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Ron Nirenberg issued a new emergency declaration Wednesday, ordering bars and restaurants to close amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Restaurants will still be allowed to operate drive-thru, deliver and takeout orders for curbside pickup. Grocery stores and gas stations will also remain open.
Nirenberg’s declaration follows similar actions in cities like Austin, Houston and Dallas.
Officials hope the closures will help contain the spread of the virus.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
