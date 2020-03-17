Bexar County officials to announce changes to operating procedures on Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County officials will be holding a news conference on Wednesday to announce further changes to operating procedures to limit exposure but still maintain services for residents.
Officials said the changes are being made to reduce the possible person-to-person transmission of novel coronavirus within the community.
The news conference will be held at 9:30 a.m. KSAT will be livestreaming for our viewers at that time in this article.
The following officials are scheduled to be in attendance:
- Nelson Wolff, Bexar County Judge
- Joe Gonzales, Bexar County District Attorney
- Javier Salazar, Bexar County Sheriff
- Albert Uresti, Bexar County Tax Assessor-Collector
- Sergio “Chico” Rodriguez, Precinct 1 County Commissioner
- Justin Rodriguez, Precinct 2 County Commissioner
- David Smith, Bexar County Manager
