Texas Gov. Abbott waives expiration dates for driver licenses, tweaks requirement for vehicle registrations

SAN ANTONIO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is waiving expiration dates for driver licenses as part of Texas’ disaster declaration in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Texas is at a pivotal moment in the response to COVID-19, and by temporarily delaying Driver License renewals we will help limit non-essential trips into public settings and slow the spread of this virus," Abbott said.

According to a news release, the suspension “will be in effect until 60 days after the DPS provides further public notice that normal Driver License operations have resumed."

"Our top priority remains public health and safety, and we will continue to take action to ensure that Texans can avoid large public gatherings,” Abbott said.

Certain rules relating to vehicle registration, parking placards for persons with disabilities, and titling are being temporarily waived as well.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram published a list of the suspended regulations, which includes:

Renewing vehicle registration ahead of its expiration.

Filing a certificate of title with the county assessor-collector within 30 days after purchasing a used car, and late fees associated with it.

Registering a vehicle within 30 days after purchasing it or becoming a Texas resident.

Certain delinquent registration provisions.

Various offenses for driving with an expired license plate, or for not properly displaying registration.

Expiration dates for disabled parking placards, and provisions related to enforcement of handicapped parking spaces.

