WATCH LIVE: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hosts video conference with Texas hospitals

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will host a video conference with Texas hospitals at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. The conference will be streamed live in this article.

The conference is conducted over video to maintain social distancing and follow the new guidelines put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Abbott is expected to talk about the spread of the new coronavirus in Texas.

According to the most recent numbers provided by public and federal health labs on Tuesday morning, Texas has tested 439 people so far. Officials said there are more private labs conducting tests as well, but there is no precise number on how many or when.

