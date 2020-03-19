City Council to vote on extending bar, restaurant closures for 30 days
SAN ANTONIO – City Council will vote on Thursday to extend an emergency declaration ordering bars and restaurant dining rooms to close amid the coronavirus pandemic.
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced the mandatory closure of non-essential businesses on Wednesday. The declaration is in effect for seven days.
The vote to extend the closures for 30 days is expected to take place around 9 a.m. KSAT.com will livestream the vote.
Restaurants will still be allowed to operate drive-thru, deliver and takeout orders for curbside pickup.
Gov. Greg Abbott also plans to give an update on Texas’ efforts to combat the new coronavirus Thursday at noon. That news conference will be streamed live on KSAT.com.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
