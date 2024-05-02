Traffic alert: More closures this weekend for Loop 1604 at I-10 interchange on NW Side

SAN ANTONIO – It’s another round of major closures on the far Northwest Side as the Texas Department of Transportation will once again close Loop 1604 and parts of Interstate 10 this weekend to continue construction on the Loop 1604 North Expansion Project.

TxDOT will have a full closure of the Loop 1604 east and westbound main lanes at the I-10 interchange starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, May 3, until 5 a.m. on Monday, May 6, weather permitting.

Three of four cloverleaf ramps at the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange will also be shut down. The westbound main lanes of I-10 will also be closed, but the eastbound main lanes of I-10 at the interchange will remain open. Another change is eastbound 1604 traffic will be closed to Lockhill Selma Road.

Loop 1604 at I-10 closure May 3-6 (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

This is a full closure and lanes are expected to remain closed for the entire duration of the weekend. Crews are installing steel beams for a second flyover ramp.

Local law enforcement will direct traffic through the intersections during this time. Drivers are encouraged to plan an alternate route and avoid the area, if possible. Below is a map and detour information.

(Loop 1604 at I-10 closure for May 3-6) (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

I-10 westbound and to Loop 1604 westbound

All travelers on the I-10 WB main lanes and those looking to access Loop 1604 WB will exit to the IH-10 WB frontage road after UTSA Boulevard and follow the IH-10 WB frontage road through the interchange. Travelers will either re-enter the IH-10 WB main lanes at the first entrance ramp after the Loop 1604 interchange or utilize the U-turn at La Cantera Parkway to access Loop 1604 WB. Those looking to access Loop 1604 WB will follow the I-10 EB frontage road back to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 WB main lanes after Valero Way.

I-10 eastbound to Loop 1604 eastbound

Travelers on I-10 EB looking to access Loop 1604 EB will travel through the Loop 1604 interchange and then exit at Exit 557. Travelers will utilize the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard and then follow the I-10 WB frontage road to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Traffic can enter the Loop 1604 EB main lanes via the entrance ramp just after Lockhill Selma Road.

Loop 1604 westbound main lanes

All Loop 1604 WB main lane travelers looking to continue through the IH-10 interchange will exit to the Loop 1604 WB collector-distributor and follow it through the IH-10 interchange. Traffic will enter the Loop 1604 WB frontage road at the termination of the Loop 1604 WB collector-distributor and re-enter the Loop 1604 WB main lanes at the entrance ramp after Agave Pass.

Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes and to I-10 westbound

All travelers on the Loop 1604 EB main lanes and those looking to access I-10 WB will exit to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road after La Cantera Parkway, follow the exit to the I-10 EB frontage road, then utilize the U-turn at UTSA Boulevard. To enter the Loop 1604 EB main lanes, travelers will follow the I-10 WB frontage road back to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road, entering the Loop 1604 EB main lanes just after Lockhill Selma Road. Travelers looking to access I-10 WB will follow the I-10 WB frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange, entering the I-10 WB main lanes via the entrance ramp before La Cantera Parkway.

Additional major closures are currently scheduled through May at the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange to allow crews to install approximately 20 steel beams for the construction of the flyover ramps.

Construction schedules are subject to change and weather permitting. The Loop 1604 North Expansion is planned in six segments with four segments currently under construction.