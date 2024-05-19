San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg proclaims Saturday ‘Heroes 4 CRIT’ Day

SAN ANTONIO – Several volunteers were out at The Shops at La Cantera on Saturday looking for others to help serve children with disabilities.

The event was done in honor of “Heroes 4 CRIT Day”.

The organization CRIT, or Children’s Rehabilitation Institute TeletonUSA, spent a few hours at the outdoor mall and several local leaders helped to spread the word.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg proclaimed the day as “CRIT Volunteer Day”. He and the CEO of CRIT emphasized how volunteers are heroes.

“I would love for people to know them and how critical their support is for the future of CRIT and for those families served by CRIT,” Nirenberg said.

The say more volunteers are needed to carry on the work to help the Alamo City.

“This kind of activities really helps them to see what’s it’s about. To see that they are responsible to build their community,” Federica Soriano CEO of CRIT said.

If you want to volunteer of help support their mission, you can give CRIT a call or stop by their facility on Quarry Park.

