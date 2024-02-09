Local advocacy group seeking bilingual volunteers to aid unaccompanied migrant children in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – People who speak Spanish or another Mayan dialect and have a heart for helping children are a great fit to become volunteers for the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights.

Attorney Veronica Rodriguez says there are more than 200 unaccompanied migrant children in Bexar County living in foster homes or shelters.

Of that number, the Young Center advocates for about 70 each year, with the help of 20 consistent volunteers.

“We are looking for people who are bilingual Spanish speakers, primarily because the majority of the kids do come from Central American countries,” Rodriguez said. “The more volunteers we have, the more children we can appoint to, but also then we can give those volunteers that we currently have a break.”

The children have experienced trauma, and advocates provide a consistent person to be in their corner while they go through the federal process.

“The goal is for them to develop a rapport with the children, to get to know them, to get to know their story and to help us make them like more than a number, to humanize them,” she said.

Alpha Martinez-Suarez is the volunteer coordinator; she started as a volunteer eight years ago.

Martinez-Saurez says some kids have experienced trauma and hardships and need someone in their corner.

“Sometimes, they do experience something that we call attention fatigue, which is this is very hard. Some of them are very young. They’ve been separated by their circumstances,” Martinez-Suarez said.

Volunteers must complete a background check and be fingerprinted. There are interviews involved before they can be approved as volunteers. Once trained, they will meet with the child weekly at the child’s foster home or shelter.

There is a 2-day training event March 2-3, but the deadline to apply for that training session is Feb. 16.

For more information and to sign up, click here.

The group will hold an info session on Monday, Feb. 12.