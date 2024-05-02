Therapeutic ranch in Boerne seeks volunteers for summer camp programs

BOERNE, Texas – A therapeutic ranch in Boerne that helps with people with developmental, emotional and physical needs of all kinds seeks volunteers for its summer camp programs.

“We are open to the public for those with disabilities. So we service those ages six to adulthood. Past adulthood and elderly. We have a participant who is in their 90′s,” Kate Vasquez, the executive director and founder at Open T.R.A.I.L Ranch said.

Vasquez said volunteers are the heart of the ranch.

“Without our volunteers we can’t run our summer programs. It can take up to three volunteers per participant,” Vasquez said.

Mike Spell has been a volunteer for about 10 years.

“I am a horse handler and also a side walker, so I walk beside the participants. Some need more help than others. I think during the side walking you get to talk to participants about their life,” Spell said.

You don’t need experience to volunteer and trainings

“We ask that you come and be excited to be here and you have an interest with those with special needs or animals and like to be outside,” Vasquez said.

They are seeking volunteers ages 14 and up.

The next training takes place May 4 and June 1 at 9 a.m. to noon at 28710 Boerne Stage Road.