‘Wouldn’t you want justice and peace?’: Family of man hit, killed by vehicle pleads for suspect to come forward

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say the driver who hit and killed a father of five still hasn’t been caught, and his family hopes someone knows how to find them.

A driver hit and killed Ramon Gonzalez, 45, on Wednesday night while he was walking along Culebra, according to SAPD.

“If he was your loved one, wouldn’t you want justice and peace?” said his sister, Patricia Martinez.

Along with justice and peace, Martinez and her daughter, Angelina, want answers about why someone left Gonzalez to die.

“We’ve had family members passed away from old age or health issues,” Angelina Martinez said. “Never someone’s life being taken, and that’s a different, that’s a different kind of grief.”

SAPD says there aren’t any witnesses to the crash or a vehicle description.

“These people have to have a heart,” Patricia Martinez said.

It’s why the family held a vigil Friday night near the site of the crash. They hope someone driving by saw Gonzalez’ picture and feels the need to speak up.

“You have to have a friend, a cousin, a brother, somebody who came home, and all of a sudden they have front damage or, you know, their bumper might be missing or a headlight,” Patricia said.

They want his killer caught, and they also want to prevent another family from experiencing their pain.

“They go so fast, they don’t even do the speed limit,” Patricia Martinez said, describing the drivers on Culebra. “And then when it got dark, there was no lights.”

This is a dark moment in their lives, but the Gonzalez’s family said they plan to continue shining a light on his memory.

“I want justice for him,” said Patricia Martinez. “And I want people to know that he mattered.”

The family is holding a plate sale on Sunday on the 1300 block of Culebra to help pay for Gonzalez’s funeral expenses.

If you have any information about the person or vehicle involved in the crash, you can text the keyword SATIP and your message to 847411 (Tip411). SAPD said the tips are anonymous.