Man killed in hit-and-run crash identified by medical examiner’s office

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man killed in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s West Side late Wednesday night.

Roman Gonzalez, 45, was killed after being struck by a vehicle just after 9:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Culebra Road, not far from Interstate 10 and Woodlawn Lake.

According to police, Gonzalez was simply walking when he was hit by a vehicle that did not stop to render aid. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there were no witnesses to the crash and that they have no vehicle description. When found, the driver likely faces a charge of failure to stop and render aid, police said.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.