Driver arrested on DWI suspicion following downtown crash that injured 2 people, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said its officers have a suspect in custody accused of driving while intoxicated before crashing into another vehicle.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday at the downtown intersection of East Commerce Street and Navarro Street.

Officers said a Chevrolet traveled northbound on Navarro Street when the suspect, who drove a Nissan Altima westbound on Commerce Street, ran a red light and collided with the Chevrolet.

Two people in the Chevrolet suffered injuries, the department said. The victims’ injuries were not specified by SAPD.

The driver of the Nissan Altima then fled the scene on foot. Officers, however, were able to catch up with the suspect. The Nissan driver was found hiding in a nearby parking garage, SAPD said.

Officers said they suspected the driver was driving while intoxicated. An evaluation confirmed the driver’s impairment, officials said.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center. The driver is facing three charges: driving while intoxicated and two counts of collision involving injury.