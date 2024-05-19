100 laptops distributed during ‘Connect San Antonio’ event

SAN ANTONIO – Bridging the digital divide one laptop at a time.

On Saturday, 100 people got new computers helping connect them with the world.

Several city leaders were on hand at the “Connect San Antonio” event at Lockwood-Dignowity Park.

The event was a celebration of SA Digital Connect’s partnership with AT&T, the city and Bexar County.

The goal is to connect thousands of homes in the area to Fiber internet.

During the pandemic school districts turned to online classes and that exposed the alarming number of households that did not have a computer or access to the internet.

The efforts Saturday were in attempt to help close that gap.