84º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

San Antonio Pets Alive! urges community for volunteers amid influx of neonatal kittens

Organization to provide basic care essentials, guidance

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Tags: San Antonio Pets Alive, Pets, Foster Homes, Kittens
SAPA said the Animal Care Services shelter is getting 20 to 50 neonatal kittens daily, exceeding overnight care capacity. (SAPA)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive! is urging the community to help with foster homes as kitten season peaks to avoid euthanizing animals.

SAPA said the Animal Care Services shelter is getting 20 to 50 neonatal kittens daily, exceeding overnight care capacity.

Recommended Videos

SAPA said the Animal Care Services shelter is getting 20 to 50 neonatal kittens daily, exceeding overnight care capacity. (SAPA)

With the capacity being eight neonatal kittens and pupplies, many facing those limits will be euthanized, SAPA said.

Those who volunteer to be foster homes will be given essentials, such as formula, bottles, food, items needed for medical care, etc. New fosters can also undergo a mentor program.

“Fostering kittens is flexible and rewarding, accommodating various lifestyles. From bottle babies needing constant care to older, self-sufficient kittens, there’s an opportunity for everyone,” SAPA said in a news release.

SAPA will host a Kitten Foster Orientation from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday in the Building 1 Rescue Center at 4710 Highway 151 in San Antonio.

Visit the SAPA website for more information, or email foster@sanantoniopetsalive.org.

Kitten Foster Orientation Poster (SAPA)

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos