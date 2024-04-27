San Antonio Pets Alive! urges community for volunteers amid influx of neonatal kittens

SAPA said the Animal Care Services shelter is getting 20 to 50 neonatal kittens daily, exceeding overnight care capacity.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Pets Alive! is urging the community to help with foster homes as kitten season peaks to avoid euthanizing animals.

With the capacity being eight neonatal kittens and pupplies, many facing those limits will be euthanized, SAPA said.

Those who volunteer to be foster homes will be given essentials, such as formula, bottles, food, items needed for medical care, etc. New fosters can also undergo a mentor program.

“Fostering kittens is flexible and rewarding, accommodating various lifestyles. From bottle babies needing constant care to older, self-sufficient kittens, there’s an opportunity for everyone,” SAPA said in a news release.

SAPA will host a Kitten Foster Orientation from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday in the Building 1 Rescue Center at 4710 Highway 151 in San Antonio.

Visit the SAPA website for more information, or email foster@sanantoniopetsalive.org.