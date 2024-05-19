Murder suspect arrested after 22 years on the run, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man suspected of murder is in custody after being on the run for 22 years, according to San Antonio police.

On Saturday, SAPD released details of Jose Mejia’s arrest, revealing that he allegedly shot and killed a man more than two decades ago.

On April 26, 2002, SAPD said three people, including a 6-year-old child, were shot after an attempted drug exchange in the 900 block of Angela on the city’s West Side. One shooting victim, Lee Roy Campos, died from his injuries.

SAPD said multiple people identified Mejia as the shooter at the time of the murder. The department said this was not a cold case, as a warrant was obtained for Mejia’s arrest.

But for 22 years, Mejia was said to be on the run. SAPD said on March 7, 2024, the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force along with the U.S. Marshals Service adopted the case. This included the two arrest warrants for Mejia.

SAPD said the U.S. Marshals Service received information during its investigation that Mejia lived in Mexico in Nava in Coahuila. The department reported that the task force worked with Mexican Law Enforcement to find Mejia. He was arrested on May 4, 2024, and then turned over to U.S. Customs & Border Protection.

As of Saturday, SAPD said Mejia had been transferred to the Sheriff’s Office and currently is in custody.