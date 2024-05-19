85º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Murder suspect arrested after 22 years on the run, SAPD says

SAPD says U.S. Marshals Service worked with Mexican authorities to arrest Jose Mejia

Avery Everett, Multimedia Journalist

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Tags: Crime, San Antonio, Murder

SAN ANTONIO – A man suspected of murder is in custody after being on the run for 22 years, according to San Antonio police.

On Saturday, SAPD released details of Jose Mejia’s arrest, revealing that he allegedly shot and killed a man more than two decades ago.

On April 26, 2002, SAPD said three people, including a 6-year-old child, were shot after an attempted drug exchange in the 900 block of Angela on the city’s West Side. One shooting victim, Lee Roy Campos, died from his injuries.

SAPD said multiple people identified Mejia as the shooter at the time of the murder. The department said this was not a cold case, as a warrant was obtained for Mejia’s arrest.

But for 22 years, Mejia was said to be on the run. SAPD said on March 7, 2024, the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force along with the U.S. Marshals Service adopted the case. This included the two arrest warrants for Mejia.

SAPD said the U.S. Marshals Service received information during its investigation that Mejia lived in Mexico in Nava in Coahuila. The department reported that the task force worked with Mexican Law Enforcement to find Mejia. He was arrested on May 4, 2024, and then turned over to U.S. Customs & Border Protection.

As of Saturday, SAPD said Mejia had been transferred to the Sheriff’s Office and currently is in custody.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News. Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!

email

Gavin Nesbitt is a photojournalist and video editor who joined KSAT in September 2021. He has traveled across the great state of Texas to film, conduct interviews and edit many major news stories, including the White Settlement church shooting, Hurricane Hanna, 2020 presidential campaigns, Texas border coverage and the Spurs.

email

Recommended Videos