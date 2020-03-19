Rebecca Viagran is the second San Antonio City Council member to self quarantining

SAN ANTONIO – Two City Council members are self-quarantining and virtually attending Thursday’s City Council meeting due to the novel coronavirus.

District 3 Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran and District 8 Councilman Manny Palaez are both Skyping into the meeting, which will include the voting on whether to extend an emergency declaration.

Viagran said she was notified Tuesday that two attendees at the Congressional City Conference - National League of Cities, which she also attended, tested positive for the virus. The event was held March 8-11 in Washington, D.C.

Good morning #District3SA! I hope everyone is enjoying their Thursday. Watch for quick a quick COVID-19 update. Remember, stay calm, don’t panic, and we will get through this time together. #SouthsideSticksTogether Posted by Rebecca Viagran on Thursday, March 19, 2020

She said the two patients are not from San Antonio and that she believes she is at low risk of exposure and not feeling any symptoms.

City Council will vote on Thursday to extend an emergency declaration that bars and restaurant dining rooms to close amid the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

