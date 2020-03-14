San Antonio councilman to undergo self-quarantine after family trip to Colombia

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio City Councilman will undergo a self-quarantine after returning from a family trip to Colombia.

District 8 City Councilman Manny Pelaez says he and his family will return to San Antonio Sunday.

Though none of them are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, out of an abundance of caution and after receiving a directive from the city manager, Pelaez will be self-quarantining for 14 days.

Pelaez says he still plans to attend city council meetings from home through video conference.

His full statement can be read below:

“Tomorrow, my family and I fly back from Colombia where I’ve been visiting family. Aside from having to deal with some slightly uncomfortable sunburns, my family and I are feeling great and we’re not exhibiting any signs of pathogen infection. However, out of an abundance of caution and in keeping with the spirit of the City Manager’s directive to city employees, I’ll be self quarantining for the next 14 days. I will be attending all my city council meetings from home by way of video conference. I’m taking these precautions for the safety of my coworkers and my neighbors.”

On Saturday, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg confirmed the city’s second travel-related case of the new coronavirus. The city is currently under public emergency and schools, churches, sports and other events have been canceled in an effort to stop the spread of the disease.

Patient in San Antonio’s second travel-related COVID-19 case at Methodist Hospital

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

KSAT CORONAVIRUS CONTINUING COVERAGE:

· Drive-through COVID-19 testing is now in San Antonio. Here’s what we know.

· These events have been canceled, postponed, modified around San Antonio area over coronavirus

· Track live coronavirus updates with real-time map of confirmed cases, deaths

· How San Antonians, local organizations are uniting to help those affected by the coronavirus

· The ultimate coronavirus guide: From preparedness and prevention to testing and treatment

· SAQ: Your questions answered about the coronavirus

· How San Antonio is responding to first travel-related coronavirus case in San Antonio

· Texas Gov. Abbott declares statewide emergency over coronavirus pandemic

· Here’s what President Trump’s coronavirus emergency declaration does

· What we know: San Antonio tourism hotspots impacted by the coronavirus