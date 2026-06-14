Man hospitalized after stabbing in downtown San Antonio, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized after suffering an apparent stab wound in downtown San Antonio, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to the stabbing around 2:30 a.m. Sunday near Crockett and Plaza streets.

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Upon arrival, police said officers found the 32-year-old man with an apparent stab wound.

Witnesses told officers the man got into a verbal altercation with an unknown male. Both began to walk away from each other when the unknown male allegedly charged the man and stabbed him, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital for further treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

The unknown male fled the scene before police arrived, SAPD said. No arrests have been made.

SAPD’s investigation is ongoing.

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