SAFD: Worker rescued after falling 20 feet from silo onto scaffolding at Southwest Side business

Around 9:30 a.m., firefighters and SAFD’s technical rescue team were dispatched to Steves & Sons Inc. located in the 200 block of Humble Avenue after a 911 call reporting the fall.

SAN ANTONIO – A worker was rescued Saturday morning after falling about 20 feet from the top of a silo onto a 30-foot scaffolding walkway at a Southwest Side business, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Around 9:30 a.m., firefighters and SAFD’s technical rescue team were dispatched to Steves & Sons Inc. located in the 200 block of Humble Avenue after a 911 call reporting the fall.

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SAFD Battalion Chief David Prado told KSAT that when crews arrived, the worker was conscious and alert but had his arm wedged between a silo and a steel I-beam. Co-workers had placed the worker on a makeshift pallet to stabilize him until rescuers arrived.

“The worker was conscious and alert,” Prado said. “He had fallen approximately 20 feet. He was still 30 feet in the air on the scaffolding.”

Prado said SAFD spoke with the responsible party on site and confirmed the worker had been wearing a harness before the fall.

“I’m not sure how he fell. Either he took his harness off, or he unclipped from the anchor,” Prado said. “When we found him, he did have his harness on still. For whatever reason, it was disconnected.”

The fire department said the worker had no serious trauma and was taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.

The cause of the harness disconnection is under investigation, Prado said.

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