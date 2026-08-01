Wrong-way driver dies hours after crash on South Side, police say

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after a wrong-way crash on the South Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Around 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the crash in the 5200 block of Roosevelt Avenue, near Loop 410.

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The man was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Roosevelt Avenue when a second vehicle traveling southbound approached, according to a preliminary report.

Both drivers switched lanes simultaneously to avoid each other but moved into the same lane, police said.

The man, identified in the report as Luis Martinez, 63, was initially reported to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Martinez was taken to a hospital, where he died several hours later, SAPD said.

The report states Martinez showed signs of intoxication at the time of the crash.

It was not immediately clear whether the driver of the second vehicle was injured.

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