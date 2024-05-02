79º
KSAT Investigates

SAPD communications supervisor indicted in child indecency case

Jason Michael Gonzales arrested Monday in connection to 2019 case

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Tags: KSAT Investigates, SAPD, Broken Blue, courts
Jason Michael Gonzales is charged with indecency with a child-contact. (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A supervisor in the San Antonio Police Department’s communications unit was arrested Monday, nearly two months after being indicted for felony indecency with a child, court records obtained by KSAT Investigates show.

Jason Michael Gonzales is accused of having a girl touch his private parts in May 2019.

He was indicted by a Bexar County grand jury on March 7 for indecency with a child-contact.

Gonzales was released from jail on bond the same day he was taken into custody and his case was assigned to the 290th District Court, court records show.

“Mr. Gonzales is afforded all the constitutional rights as any other citizen in our country. The government has waited four years to indict this case, and that is significant, in our opinion. Mr. Gonzales maintains his innocence as we wait for the evidence to review,” his attorney, Nico LaHood, told KSAT on Thursday.

An SAPD spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday that Gonzales’ job status is active but he is currently on leave from the department.

Gonzales has worked as a civilian employee with SAPD since December 2006, city human resources records show.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

