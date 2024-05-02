More than 1,000 children have died in hot car deaths since 1990. Don’t let your child be a statistic.

(Nate Billings, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Wednesday was National Heatstroke Prevention Day and one organization is trying to remind parents to be ever vigilant and avoid the dangers of hot cars.

According to data collected by Kids and Car Safety, more than 1,083 children have died from heatstroke in hot cars since 1990 and another 7,500 have survived varying injuries. Thus far this year, there have been no known hot car fatalities.

“With temperatures rising across the country, the risk of vehicular heatstroke becomes ever more prevalent, emphasizing the critical need for education and vigilance among caregivers,” Janette Fennell, president of Kids and Car Safety said.

The organization says the overwhelming majority of victims are age five and younger, with rear-facing child safety seats often being a cause, as caregivers can lose awareness of their child’s presence in the back seat.

Hot car deaths, however, can happen to anyone.

In over half of hot car deaths, the responsible individual unknowingly left the child in the vehicle, often due to changes in routine, stress, or distractions, Kids and Car Safety said. In about a fourth of tragedies, a child gains access to a vehicle on their own.

Some tips for parents and caregivers to avoid the dangers of hot cars: