WATCH LIVE: Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff giving coronavirus update at 4 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff is holding a press conference to at 4 p.m. Thursday to give a coronavirus update. It will be streamed live in the player above.

The news conference comes on the heels of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announcing a public health disaster, the first one declared in Texas since 1909.

The declaration, which goes in effect Friday at midnight until April 3, bans dine-in eating and limits gatherings of more than 10 people.

Abbott’s declaration mirrors the steps many large Texas cities have taken, including Austin, Houston, Dallas and San Antonio.

Explained: New declarations of emergency issued in San Antonio and Bexar County

The emergency declaration issued by Bexar County, however, was not as stringent. It allowed restaurants and bars to continue operating as long as employees abided by the guidelines put out by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Wednesday, 25 COVID-19 cases have been identified in Bexar County. That number is expected to rise as more testing becomes available.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: