Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg issued tighter restrictions in an a new emergency order on Monday in an attempt to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The new “Stay Home, Work Safe” order (embedded below) is the most restrictive one put out by the city and county since the pandemic first began. It directs residents to shelter at home with the exception of crucial errands and job duties.

Restaurants will stay open for delivery and curbside orders, and grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential businesses will remain open. The order will be in effect starting 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday and will remain in effect until April 9 unless extended.

As of Monday, there were 57 COVID-19 cases reported in Bexar County and one death. More than a quarter of the cases were transmitted in the community and 20 of the 57 patients are under 40, according to the data provided by Metro Health.

Here’s what the emergency order does:

The order directs residents to stay home and only leave their residences for “exempted activities.”

“ Exempted activities ” include health and safety actions, like buying groceries, medicine, food or any other “necessary services or supplies." Residents are also allowed to leave home for outdoor activity, like walking, biking or hiking as long as they stay six feet away from other people. Lastly, residents can leave for work if they work at an “exempted business.”

“ Exempted businesses ” include health care services, government functions, education and research facilities, infrastructure and construction, transportation, IT services, food, household staples and retail, services to economically disadvantaged populations, and “necessary” services, like laundromats and dry cleaners. Other examples include trash and recycling collection, mail and shipping services, building maintenance, plumbers, electricians and exterminators. News media, financial institutions, childcare services and funeral homes are also exempted. Nirenberg said businesses that are not explicitly listed in the order must close as long as the order is in effect.

Worship services can only be provided through video or other remote measures.

