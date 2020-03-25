These are the businesses that are/are not exempt in San Antonio’s ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ emergency orders

SAN ANTONIO – “Stay Home, Work Safe” emergency orders issued by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff went into effect Tuesday night, but many people are still left with questions about which businesses must close and which are exempt.

Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ orders. Here’s what that means.

In terms of enforcement, Bexar County is going to mirror efforts by the City of San Antonio, according to Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales. “We’re not going to be looking to enforce violations,” Gonzales said. “We are going to operate under the assumption that you have a legitimate need to be out on the street.”

SAQ: Is there punishment for violation of San Antonio’s ‘Stay at Home’ order?

Gonzales, along with Deputy City Attorney Liz Provencio, Civil Section Chief of the Bexar County District Attorneys Office Larry Roberson and Director of Government and Public Affairs for the City of San Antonio Jeff Coyle provided insight into what’s exempt and what isn’t in a Q&A session Tuesday night.

What businesses are exempt from the emergency order?

Air-craft manufacturing, maintenance, repairs

Bicycle repair shops

Call centers

Car dealerships

Car wash

Cleaning services (Home, office, etc.)

Construction

Daycares

Delivery services (FedEx, UPS, etc.)

Farmers markets

Food delivery services

Food trucks

Funeral businesses

Golf courses

Hardware stores

Healthcare providers - including chiropractors, etc.

Home maintenance

Home-based babysitting

Hotels

Law offices

Lawncare, landscaping

Liquor stores

Mechanics

Moving companies

Pet-related businesses

Plumbers, electricians, home repair/maintenance

Private recycling services

Realtors

Tire shops

Taxi, Uber, Lyft, Car rental

Tow trucks

Places of worship are expected to use video conferencing or teleconferencing.

All exempt businesses are still expected to have measures in place that keep people at least 6 feet apart.

Photography and other at-home businesses that are conducted entirely from a person’s home, while maintaining the proper social distancing, will be permitted.

Places like golf courses are also exempt due to the amount of distance between people, according to officials.

San Antonio residents ordered to stay at home except for crucial errands, businesses

What businesses are prohibited from operating under the emergency order?

Flea markets

Hair salons

Malls

Massage parlors

Nail salons

Smoke shops

Spas

Roberson said things that are not necessary for your daily life, like hair salons, will not be exempt and should close.

What businesses are allowed to have delivery/pick up options but the retail space must remain closed?

Bookstores

Flower shops

Restaurants

Officials said employees are allowed to go to their offices to pick up supplies they may need to work from home.

Please note: This list is not all-inclusive. These answers are provided based on the Q&A session between city leaders on Tuesday night. Watch the full Q&A session here.

This graphic, created by the City of San Antonio, explained the latest emergency declarations amid the coronavirus pandemic. (KSAT)

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: