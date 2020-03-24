SAQ: Is there punishment for violation of San Antonio’s ‘Stay at Home’ order?

SAN ANTONIO – Starting Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. the “Stay Home, Work Safe” emergency orders will go into effect in San Antonio until at least April 9.

The orders, put in place to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus, direct residents to shelter at home unless they’re running crucial errands or performing essentials job duties.

RELATED: Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order. Here’s what that means.

So what happens if someone violates the emergency orders? We asked Jeff Coyle, government and public affairs director for the city.

“San Antonio Police are not going to pull you over if you are outside of your home, and you do not need a permission slip to prove you work for a business that is allowed to remain open,” Coyle said. “We expect the public to follow the Stay Home order, and our enforcement efforts will focus on the businesses that should be closed, and that proper social distancing measures are being followed by those that are open.”

Bexar County Commissioner Kevin Wolff echoed those sentiments at a Tuesday meeting, saying that law enforcement is not actively seeking violations among residents and leaders are expecting residents to follow the orders.

For more information on businesses allowed to remain open, click here.

There will be a live Q&A Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. with officials from the city of San Antonio regarding the “Stay Home, Work Safe” emergency orders. This will be live-streamed on KSAT.

Residents can submit questions in advance on social media to @COSAGOV on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Residents can also submit questions by calling 311 or 210-207-6000 or by emailing 311customerservice@sanantonio.gov.

SAQ: Your coronavirus questions answered

A post on the San Antonio Police Department Facebook page says if anyone needs to file a police report they can go to SanAntonio.gov/sapd and click on “FILE A POLICE REPORT” on the home page.

Stay at home, San Antonio. We’re all in this together. #BeSafe #Protectingandserving Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Tuesday, March 24, 2020

See more information from the city about the local response to the COVID-19 outbreak here.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: