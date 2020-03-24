City leaders to host Q&A about 'Stay Home, Work Safe’ orders at 6:30 p.m.

SAN ANTONIO – City and county leaders will hold a Q&A Tuesday evening to answer residents’ questions about the ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ orders that was issued Monday by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff. You will be able to watch the Q&A on a livestream in the video player above.

The emergency orders include tighter restrictions for businesses and residents in an attempt to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

RELATED: SAQ: Is there punishment for violation of San Antonio’s ‘Stay at Home’ order?

The Stay Home, Work Safe” rules go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday and will remain in effect until April 9, unless extended. Residents are instructed to stay home unless for crucial errands or essential job duties.

Because such an order is unprecedented in San Antonio, many residents may have questions about what is and is not allowed.

Deputy City Attorney Liz Provencio and Civil Section Chief of the Bexar County District Attorneys Office Larry Roberson will host a Q&A at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday to answer those questions.

Explained: San Antonio, Bexar County issue ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ orders. Here’s what that means.

If you have a question you would like answered, please submit it in the form below and we will forward it to city leaders. You can also submit questions on the city’s social media pages -- @COSAGOV on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or by calling 311 or (210) 207-6000, or by emailing 311customerservice@sanantonio.gov.