These are all the Texas cities and counties that have issued stay-at-home orders

HOUSTON – Harris County joined the list of cities and counties that have issued stay-at-home orders Tuesday morning.

Here are the other places across the state that have also issued similar orders:

Bell County: Officials announced a shelter-in-place order late Monday afternoon. It does not apply to essential businesses, activities or travel. Read more.

Bexar County: County officials ordered a shelter-in-place Monday evening. The order applies to all Bexar County residents, excluding essential employees. The order will remain in place until at least April 9. Read more.

Brazos County: Officials announced a shelter-in-place order Monday. The order includes the cities of Bryan and College Station. It will remain in effect for two weeks. Read more.

Dallas County: A “stay home stay safe” was issued Sunday by the county judge. It went into effect Monday and will continue through April 3. Essential businesses are excluded, but employees are expected to practice social distancing. Read more.

Harris County/Houston: Judge Lina Hidalgo issued a “stay home, work safe” order fro Harris County and Houston on Tuesday. It will last through April 3. Click here to read more about the order and what it means.

McLennan County: The commissioner court issued a shelter in place order Monday. The order excludes essential businesses and will remain in effect for two weeks. Read more.

San Antonio: County officials ordered a shelter-in-place Monday evening. The order applies to all San Antonio residents, excluding essential employees. The order will remain in place until at least April 9. Read more.

Waco: The mayor issued a shelter-in-place order Monday. Waco residents are not allowed to leave their homes except for “essential activities” or outdoor exercise. Violators will be cited for class C misdemeanors. Read more.

This story was provided to KSAT.com from our sister website, Click2Houston.com.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE FROM KSAT: