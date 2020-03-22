First COVID-19 death reported in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 80s died at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio after she was infected with COVID-19, city and county officials confirmed in a news release.

The woman, who had a history of underlying health issues, died on Saturday. Her death marks the first fatal COVID-19 case in the city and Bexar County, and is among at least five others in the state. Nearly 50 cases of the new coronavirus have been reported in Bexar County by officials.

“Today’s tragic development illustrates the importance of the aggressive steps we are taking to thwart the spread of COVID-19. Stay home unless you must go out. Follow the health experts’ guidelines,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “We can all play a role in saving lives through social distancing and healthy behaviors. Together we will overcome this challenge.”

“On behalf of Bexar County, we express our deepest sympathy for the family and loved ones of the individual who passed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficulty time,” said Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff. “It is very important for our community to continue to take precautions, practice safe distancing, stay at home when you feel sick, and wash your hands often. We are working hard to slow the spread of this virus and are keeping the interests of Bexar County residents, and our families first and foremost. Your cooperation during this time is of the utmost importance and I thank you for your helping us by doing your part.”

In Texas, 334 people have tested positive for the virus, and six have died, Governor Greg Abbott said. It’s unclear whether the San Antonio woman was included in that count.

COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.

