Gov. Greg Abbott to provide update on coronavirus Sunday
AUSTIN, Texas – Gov. Greg Abbott will provide an update at 3 p.m. Sunday on the efforts being taken to combat the coronavirus epidemic in Texas. KSAT will livestream the event.
Abbott will be joined by Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, according to a news release.
Abbott issued a series of Executive Orders related to COVID-19 preparedness and mitigation on Thursday limiting public gatherings in an effort to help reduce exposure of COVID-19.
COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new virus, stands for coronavirus disease 2019. The disease first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, but spread around the world in early 2020, causing the World Health Organization to declare a pandemic in March.
