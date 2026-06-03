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H-E-B, Walmart grocery prices for staple items hold steady this week

Milk, eggs and chicken drumsticks unchanged; Apples dip by a penny

Priscilla Ayala, Producer

Stephanie Serna, Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Shoppers checking out at H-E-B and Walmart won’t see much movement in their grocery bills this week.

Prices for a list of staples tracked across both stores are mostly holding steady — a welcome sign for consumers watching their budgets.

What you’ll pay at Walmart

Here’s where prices stand on some essential items at Walmart:

  • Milk (1 gallon): $3.66
  • Eggs (a dozen): $1.47
  • Tyson chicken drumsticks: $3.72
  • Apples (three-pound bag): $2.96 (down one cent)
  • Russet potatoes (five-pound bag): $2.77

The only change at Walmart this week is a one-cent drop on a three-pound bag of apples.

What you’ll pay at H-E-B

Prices are also stable across the board at H-E-B:

  • Milk (1 gallon): $3.66
  • Eggs (a dozen): $1.47
  • Hill Country Fare ground beef: $5.49
  • Flour tortillas (10-count): $1.24
  • Bananas: $0.50 per pound

Milk and eggs at H-E-B match Walmart exactly — $3.66 for a gallon and $1.47 for a dozen.

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