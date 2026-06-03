H-E-B, Walmart grocery prices for staple items hold steady this week
Milk, eggs and chicken drumsticks unchanged; Apples dip by a penny
SAN ANTONIO – Shoppers checking out at H-E-B and Walmart won’t see much movement in their grocery bills this week.
Prices for a list of staples tracked across both stores are mostly holding steady — a welcome sign for consumers watching their budgets.
What you’ll pay at Walmart
Here’s where prices stand on some essential items at Walmart:
Milk (1 gallon): $3.66
Eggs (a dozen): $1.47
Tyson chicken drumsticks: $3.72
Apples (three-pound bag): $2.96 (down one cent)
Russet potatoes (five-pound bag): $2.77
The only change at Walmart this week is a one-cent drop on a three-pound bag of apples.
What you’ll pay at H-E-B
Prices are also stable across the board at H-E-B:
Milk (1 gallon): $3.66
Eggs (a dozen): $1.47
Hill Country Fare ground beef: $5.49
Flour tortillas (10-count): $1.24
Bananas: $0.50 per pound
Milk and eggs at H-E-B match Walmart exactly — $3.66 for a gallon and $1.47 for a dozen.
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About the Authors
Priscilla Ayala is a news producer at KSAT 12.
Stephanie Serna is a weekday anchor on Good Morning San Antonio and GMSA at 9 a.m. She joined the KSAT 12 News team in November 2009 as a general assignments reporter.