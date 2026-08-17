San Antonio Zoo named one of best zoos in world by Condé Nast Traveler

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo has earned global recognition after Condé Nast Traveler named it one of the best zoos in the world, according to a news release.

In its updated list, Condé Nast Traveler highlights zoos worldwide that make an impact beyond their gates through conservation, restoration and fieldwork.

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The release states the San Antonio Zoo is specifically recognized for its local and global conservation efforts, including the Texas Horned Lizard Reintroduction Project and Project Selva, a collaborative conservation initiative working alongside Indigenous communities in the Amazon River basin.

“To be recognized as one of the best zoos in the world is an incredible honor, but what makes this recognition especially meaningful is the focus on conservation,” said Tim Morrow, president & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “Our vision has always been to secure a future for wildlife, whether that work is happening right here in Texas or alongside communities thousands of miles away.”

The global recognition comes as the San Antonio Zoo enters a transformative period.

The zoo has undergone major expansions in recent years, including Naylor Savanna, an immersive African savanna habitat, and Congo Falls, a world-class gorilla habitat.

This summer, the San Antonio Zoo earned Best Family Attraction and Best Tourist Attraction honors locally. Earlier this year, the zoo was also ranked No. 7 among the best zoos in America in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, according to the release.

In 2025, the release states the zoo was named one of the top 10 zoos in the country by Condé Nast Traveler and No. 2 in the U.S. by Newsweek.

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