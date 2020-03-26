San Antonio facing higher unemployment than Great Recession as council extends ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ order

SAN ANTONIO – Dramatic decreases in airport traffic, sales tax revenue, and rapidly climbing unemployment are already appearing as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfurl in San Antonio.

In a presentation to city council members on Thursday, top city staff presented the latest figures and projections related to the pandemic. The information was discussed before the council unanimously voted to formally extend the mayor’s “Stay Home, Work Safe” order to April 9.

San Antonio is facing a projected unemployment rate of 12-14 percent for March, Deputy City Manager Maria Villagomez said. That projection would surpass the 10 percent unemployment rate the city had at the peak of the Great Recession in October 2009, she said.

Meanwhile, Villagomez said the city could be looking at a $110 million to $158 million hole in its operating budget, with a decrease in several key revenues.

Traffic at San Antonio International Airport was down 90 percent on Tuesday, Villagomez said, and many hotels have closed amid reports of occupancy rates under 10 percent. Dozens of events at the Convention Center and Alamodome have been canceled or postponed, and there has been a 17 percent decrease in sales tax revenue.

The vote to extend the mayor’s order was essentially a formality, with April 9 already having been the date noted in the order, “subject to San Antonio City Council approval.” Without that approval, the mayor’s order, which took effect Wednesday, would only have been in effect for a week.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the city knows there is a health crisis and a looming economic one. If the city wants to get the “reparations” needed for both, he said, the community must work together to save lives.

“We all want to get to recovery. We all want to see the sun rise again. Our recovery timeline is entirely dependent on our collective action - everyone in the community - to slow the spread of this disease. And I can’t make it any more clear that in order to do that, you must stay home,” Nirenberg said.

